ESPN Memo Says 2 Employees in Manhattan Office Diagnosed with the Coronavirus

Two employees at ESPN's New York City office tested positive for the coronavirus, according to USA Today's Steve Gardner.

ESPN said in a company-wide memo the employees, who weren't identified, last visited the office March 11 and 12, respectively.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world has climbed to over 294,000, per CNN, with more than 12,900 people dying from the disease.

The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reported ESPN was suspending production for Pardon The Interruption and its studio shows broadcast from Washington, D.C., in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Studio production for Around the Horn and Highly Questionable has gone on hold as well.

Headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut, ESPN also has offices in New York City; Miami; Los Angeles; Seattle; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand noted the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 worked out of Manhattan, separate from ESPN's Seaport District studios, where First Take and Get Up! are produced.