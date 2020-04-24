Denzel Mims Drafted by Jets: New York's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Jets drafted former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the No. 59 pick overall in the 2020 NFL draft Friday.

Mims fills an immediate need for New York, who lost Robby Anderson in free agency to the Carolina Panthers, and should expect to see targets right away based on how he fits into the Jets' updated depth chart:

QB: Sam Darnold, David Fales

RB: Le'Veon Bell, Trenton Cannon

WR 1: Denzel Mims*, Breshad Perriman, Josh Doctson

WR 2: Quincy Enunwa, Josh Malone

WR 3: Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios



TE: Christopher Herndon IV, Ryan Griffin

LT: George Fant

LG: Alex Lewis, Conor McDermott

C: Connor McGovern, Jonotthan Harrison

RG: Brian Winters, Ben Braden

RT: Mekhi Becton, Greg Van Roten

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller pegged Mims as the 44th-best overall prospect and seventh-best wide receiver on his final big board. However, Mims' placement among receivers should be taken with a grain of salt because of how deep the position is this year.

The 22-year-old was durable at Baylor. He appeared in 12 games as a sophomore in 2017 and again as a junior in 2018. Last year, the 6'3" and 207-pound Bears star caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards—his second 1,000-yard receiving season for the team—and a career-most 12 touchdowns across 13 games.

It came to light the week before the draft that Mims played 2018 with a broken hand:

Mims continued to impress at the NFL combine in February:

Lance Zierlein's evaluation for NFL.com included likening Mims to New Orleans Saints' 2018 third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith:

"Mims is a long-striding outside target with excellent height, weight and speed and an insane catch-radius. He's a touchdown threat anytime he's near the red zone, with the focus and body control to finesse and finish catches above the rim. ... If the route work and intensity catch up with his natural athletic ability, he could become a dangerous 'Z' receiver in a vertical offense, but the floor might be lower than some teams are comfortable with."

Anderson was the Jets' second-leading receiver in 2019 behind Jamison Crowder with 779 yards and five touchdowns on 52 grabs. Crowder hauled in 833 yards and six touchdowns on 78 catches.

The Jets ranked 17th in passing offense last season.