Nets' Dzanan Musa Buys Medical Supplies for Bosnian Hospital Amid COVID-19

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 22, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard Dzanan Musa (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Nicole Sweet)
Nicole Sweet/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Dzanan Musa might not be the NBA's most well-known name, but he's doing his part to make a big impact in his native Bosnia as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus. 

Musa, who's earning $1.91 million on a rookie deal, has purchased an undisclosed amount of medical supplies for the hospital in his hometown of Bihac, according to NetsDaily.com. 

Musa told the site:

"My hometown of Bihac is desperate to get things right now. The equipment was ordered according to the instructions of the management of the Cantonal Hospital in Bihac. The equipment is currently in high demand and almost impossible to find but we were lucky enough to reach a supplier through a friend. I would appeal to anyone but who is able to get involved in helping."

The 20-year-old said it would still take at least two weeks for the supplies to reach the hospital. 

According to the World Health Organization, there are 294,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. In, Bosnia and Herzegovina, there were 92 confirmed cases as of Sunday in the nation of 3.5 million. The city of Bihac, with a population of 56,000, is located in the northwest region of the country and shares a border with Croatia.

Musa's brother, Dzennis, who lives in Brooklyn, told NetsDaily there is one person infected in the town already, and Dzanan is working to buy all they need as soon as possible. 

Video Play Button

The 2018 first-round pick (29th overall) is a three-time Croatian League champion, winning back-to-back-to-back titles from 2016 to 2018 before jumping to the NBA in 2018.

Since coming to the United States, Musa has split time between the Nets and their G League affiliate Long Island Nets while averaging 4.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.5 minutes per game with Brooklyn in 2019.       

