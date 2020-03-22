Kansas Head Coach Bill Self Live-Tweets 2008 National Championship vs. Memphis

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Bill Self was tweeting through it Sunday morning in the best possible way.

The head coach of Kansas ended a Twitter hiatus to provide live commentary on CBS' re-airing of the 2008 national title game against Memphis. In the lead to Mario Chalmers' epic game-tying three at the end of regulation, Self went through all the emotions as he watched the game for the first time in 10 years.

Here's the best from the coach's feed:

When Derrick Rose hit a circus bank shot that was later ruled a two, Self admitted he had no clue the call was reversed and was stunned to find out 12 years later.

CBS announcer Jim Nantz immediately called that the shot of the tournament. He'd be proven very wrong only four minutes later.

Speaking of Rose, Self tried everything he could to contain the star freshman who would wind up the NBA's No. 1 overall pick a few weeks later. The Hall of Fame coach pulled out a few different zone options that ended up backfiring down the stretch despite initially holding Rose to four points in the first half. Even a decade later, Self is still angry with himself. Rose finished the game with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

When it came time for the Jayhawks' comeback down nine with two minutes left, Self could tell his players had it covered just by looking at them.

And no one wanted the ball more in the final seconds of regulation than Chalmers.

As the game moved to overtime, it was Self's players who were dictating the huddle, leaving the coach to sit back and take in the final few minutes before winning his first national title.

It's been 12 years since Kansas was crowned the kings of college basketball. For at least one afternoon, Self was able to remind KU fans just what that felt like.