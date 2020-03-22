Jazz Owner Gail Miller Joins Rudy Gobert in Donating to Workers Amid Coronavirus

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

After Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert pledged $200,000 to help part-time employees at Vivint Arena, team owner Gail Miller said she will "more than match" that figure, according to Jody Genessy of the Deseret News.

"Our family is grateful for the generosity of our players and their commitment to our community," Miller said. "Our game night associates at the arena have become like family—many of whom have worked with us since the arena first opened as the Delta Center."

Gobert also donated $300,000 to assist families in Utah, Oklahoma City and his native France.

The 27-year-old was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus ahead of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which preceded the league suspending its regular season.

While more than 1,000 arena employees are now out of work, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies—owned by Miller—is trying to provide alternatives for them.

According to Genessy, "LHM has partnered with the Utah governor's office, the Utah Department of Workforce Services, retailer associations and a variety of corporations with temporary employment needs to make this makeshift work opportunity happen as soon and smoothly as possible."

Some employees "might choose to forgo" the assistance in order to help those more in need.

The Jazz are one of several NBA teams doing their best to take care of employees who are out of work with the NBA season suspended.

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks were the first to act in providing regular payments to hourly staff, while players such as Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others, also donated money to help employees.