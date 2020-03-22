Jazz Owner Gail Miller Joins Rudy Gobert in Donating to Workers Amid Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

Gail Miller, owner and chairwoman of the Utah Jazz, waks off the court after addressing the crowd before an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Miller warned fans to not engage in inappropriate language with players. There was a recent incident involving a fan and a player from the Oklahoma Thunder where the fan has since been banned from Vivint Smart Home Arena. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

After Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert pledged $200,000 to help part-time employees at Vivint Arena, team owner Gail Miller said she will "more than match" that figure, according to Jody Genessy of the Deseret News.

"Our family is grateful for the generosity of our players and their commitment to our community," Miller said. "Our game night associates at the arena have become like family—many of whom have worked with us since the arena first opened as the Delta Center."

Gobert also donated $300,000 to assist families in Utah, Oklahoma City and his native France.

The 27-year-old was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus ahead of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which preceded the league suspending its regular season.

While more than 1,000 arena employees are now out of work, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies—owned by Miller—is trying to provide alternatives for them.

According to Genessy, "LHM has partnered with the Utah governor's office, the Utah Department of Workforce Services, retailer associations and a variety of corporations with temporary employment needs to make this makeshift work opportunity happen as soon and smoothly as possible."

Some employees "might choose to forgo" the assistance in order to help those more in need.

Video Play Button

The Jazz are one of several NBA teams doing their best to take care of employees who are out of work with the NBA season suspended.

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks were the first to act in providing regular payments to hourly staff, while players such as Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others, also donated money to help employees.

Related

    Latest Rumors on 2020 NBA Draft

    Catch up on who declared for the draft following the cancelation of March Madness ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Rumors on 2020 NBA Draft

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    Changes We Could See When NBA Makes Its Return

    Based on Adam Silver's comments and our speculation, the only sure thing is that the league will be altered when play resumes

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Changes We Could See When NBA Makes Its Return

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Is the MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Is the MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies Who Were Just Starting to Peak

    These kids were starting to prove themselves before the season got suspended

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies Who Were Just Starting to Peak

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report