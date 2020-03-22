Patriots Thank Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Times After QB Signs Bucs Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in Sunday's Tampa Bay Times to thank longtime quarterback Tom Brady:

Brady officially signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, thus ending his 20-year run with the Pats.

In Brady, the Bucs are getting a 14-time Pro Bowler, six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP, all of which are accolades he accomplished as a member of the Patriots.

Earlier this week, Brady thanked the Patriots organization and its fans in separate statements he released on Twitter:

Additionally, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick released statements of their own, thanking Brady for his many years of excellence in New England:

The 42-year-old Brady seemed likely to be a Patriot for life, but perhaps the offense's struggles last season played a role in his decision. While his numbers would have been solid for most quarterbacks, his 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions were pedestrian by his standards.

Much of that had to do with a lack of quality weapons. Following the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski, slot receiver Julian Edelman and running back James White were the only pass-catchers Brady could regularly rely on.

That won't be an issue in Tampa, as he will have Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with a young, athletic tight end in O.J. Howard.

On top of that, Brady will have a new voice in his ear after two decades with Belichick. Although they are by far the most successful quarterback-coach combination of all time, 20 years is an almost impossibly long marriage in the world of football.

With the Bucs, Brady will get to play under Bruce Arians, who is known for his work with quarterbacks and seemingly has a far different personality than Belichick.

There is no guarantee the move to Tampa Bay will work out for Brady, as the Bucs went 7-9 last season and have not reached the playoffs since 2007. He is so deeply entrenched as perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, however, that his legacy with the Patriots is cemented no matter what happens.