Eagles Trade Rumors: CB Rasul Douglas Shopped After Darius Slay Addition

After the Philadelphia Eagles landed cornerback Darius Slay in a trade with the Detroit Lions, Philly may have to do some roster reshuffling before the 2020 season begins.

It appears there's one player in particular who may be on his way out: Rasul Douglas.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Eagles have been shopping Douglas around the league since the Slay trade went through.

Douglas is a solid cornerback, but nowhere near the level of Slay, so it makes sense Philly would look to move him now. The fourth-year pro out of West Virginia has started just 18 of the 46 games he's appeared in. In 2019, he racked up 35 total tackles and 10 pass deflections with zero interceptions. Slay, on the other hand, tallied 46 total tackles, two picks and one fumble recovery last year in Detroit.

Philadelphia gave up a third-round and fifth-round pick to acquire Slay before signing him to a three-year extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite playing all 16 games last season, Douglas was on the field for only 57 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He logged a higher percentage on special teams (58 percent) than he did at his own position.

The 2017 third-round pick may still have some value, however. He's on a club-friendly contract that will pay him $2.13 million this season before becoming a free agent next spring. This could be an opportunity for a team to buy low on a depth player before he hits the open market.

That might make him attractive to a few general managers out there, but it seems his time in Philadelphia has reached its end.