Redskins Trade Rumors: CB Quinton Dunbar Available Amid NFL Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins are reportedly making cornerback Quinton Dunbar available in a trade, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported in February the 27-year-old "remains resolute in his desire to be released or traded."

The team is reportedly now willing to deal away the player after five years with the Redskins.

Dunbar started all 11 games he played last season, although a hamstring injury forced him to injured reserve.

After playing sparingly in his first four seasons, he set a career high while playing 54 percent of defensive snaps in Washington, per Pro Football Reference.

However, he doesn't appear willing to remain with the team after a 3-13 season.

The cornerback has one year remaining on his current contract, coming with a $4.4 million cap hit, per Spotrac, but Washington can clear all but $1 million in the salary cap by trading him away.

With Josh Norman leaving for the Buffalo Bills in free agency, the Redskins could be looking at significant changes in the secondary heading into 2020.

Video Play Button

