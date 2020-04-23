Mekhi Becton Drafted by Jets: New York's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Jets drafted Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton with the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Becton figures to make an impact from day one based upon the Jets' projected depth chart:

QB: Sam Darnold, David Fales

RB: Le'Veon Bell, Trenton Cannon

WR 1: Breshad Perriman, Josh Doctson

WR 2: Quincy Enunwa, Josh Malone

WR 3: Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios



TE: Christopher Herndon IV, Ryan Griffin

LT: Mekhi Becton,

LG: Alex Lewis, Conor McDermott

C: Connor McGovern, Jonotthan Harrison

RG: Brian Winters/Greg Van Roten



RT: George Fant/Chuma Edoga

Depth chart info provided by Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Becton at No. 18 among all prospects and No. 4 among offensive tackles on his final big board.

Offensive line was reportedly the Jets' top priority this offseason:

Becton skyrocketed his stock at February's combine. He became the heaviest player since 2006 to run the 40-yard dash in under 5.2 seconds, according to ESPN Stats & Information (h/t Jeff Legwold).

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on April 17 that Becton was among players with drug tests flagged at the combine:

Becton was compared to former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who also projected him to become a quality starter as a rookie with a 6.74 prospect grade.

Sam Darnold, who was sacked 33 times in just 13 starts last season, should be happy to see Becton walk through New York's facility doors. Running back Le'Veon Bell, who was underwhelming for the league's second-worst rushing attack in his first season with the Jets, will also be happy.