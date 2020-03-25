Alabama Guard Kira Lewis Jr. Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Alabama sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. has declared for the 2020 NBA draft.

Lewis announced his decision Wednesday and said he's leaving the door open for a possible return to Tuscaloosa. He will have until June 15 to withdraw from the draft.

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Lewis is the No. 13 overall player in the class.

The 6'3" point guard earned first-team All-SEC honors this season after averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

He's shown a knack for using his quickness to get into the lane and finish around the rim against bigger opponents. He is also dangerous from the outside, shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range.

With double-digit points in 29 of 31 games this year and 37 points in an overtime win over Anthony Edwards and Georgia, there should be no doubts about his scoring ability.

Lewis' consistent playmaking also allowed him to create for others despite limited talent around him, showcasing a wide offensive skill set that will translate to the NBA.

The Alabama native is young for his grade after reclassifying out of high school, playing the 2019-20 season as an 18-year-old sophomore.

Scouts can dream of even more improvement as he grows, both physically and mentally, potentially making him an impact player down the line.

The Crimson Tide will certainly miss him in 2020-21, and head coach Nate Oats told reporters Tuesday he expects junior guard John Petty Jr. to also enter the 2020 draft pool. Remaining competitive in the SEC won't be easy if Alabama loses two of its top three scorers.