49ers Rumors: Tony Jefferson Lands SF Contract; Last Played with Ravens in 2019

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson will play next season with the San Francisco 49ers after the two sides agreed to a deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jefferson missed all of 2020 while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in October 2019. The Baltimore Ravens released him in February 2020, and he did not find a new home. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the move saved the team the majority of Jefferson's nearly $12 million cap hit in 2020.

The 29-year-old was a productive force in the secondary when he was healthy.

Jefferson was off to a slow start in 2019 before getting hurt. He had 21 combined tackles and three pass breakups, but no sacks, tackles for loss or quarterback hits.

Despite the uncertainty around Jefferson because he's returning from a significant knee injury, the 49ers have reasons to be optimistic about his ability to make an impact in 2020.

Jefferson is still at an age where he can be an asset. The Oklahoma alum can be used in a specialty role by San Francisco early in the year if they want to ease him back into things. His ability to disrupt the passing game as an extra rusher or in coverage makes him a good low-risk investment for next season.

It could provide some valuable depth after the 49ers were heavily limited by injuries in 2020 on the way to a 6-10 record. The new signing can pair with fellow safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt to help improve the defense after finishing 17th in points allowed last season.