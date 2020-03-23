NBA Draft Prospects Who Would've Benefited Most from March Madness

1 of 6

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

On breakout watch entering the season after a strong 2019 NCAA tournament, Aaron Henry didn't take off as a sophomore, finishing with averages of 10.0 points, 2.9 assists and 1.0 threes per game. He's still worth thinking about for NBA teams, though, given the boxes he has the potential to check with his 6'6" size, a capable jumper, passing skills and defensive anticipation.

March Madness would have given Henry one last stretch to make a pro case for himself. He just hadn't been convincing throughout the year, despite flashes of versatility. Is he a better shooter than his 34.4 percent three-point mark suggests? Can he be useful in ball-screen situations (22nd percentile)? Is there any creativity in his game waiting to be unlocked (3-of-15 isolation)?

Scouts should still wonder what his bankable skill is, or whether he can offer a little of everything in terms of shot-making, slashing, passing and defense.

But his impact always felt greater than the stats would seem to indicate. And that might have been easier for Henry to show in a tournament setting.