Jets Rumors: Pierre Desir Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Release from Colts

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Connor Hughes The Athletic of reported the news Sunday, noting Desir is expected to start for the AFC East team.

Desir had three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 50 tackles in 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He was released on March 21, just one season into a three-year, $22.85 million extension.

The 29-year-old has played six NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, then-San Diego Chargers and Colts. He has five interceptions, 34 pass breakups and 210 tackles in 61 career games (36 starts).

The cornerback out of Lindenwood was held to just 12 games in 2019 during a season where he suffered groin and knee injuries.

Desir struggled at times in 2019, allowing 64.9 percent of targets his way to be completed for 8.3 yards per target, per Pro Football Reference. For comparison, Desir gave up a 54.2 percent completion rate for 7.5 yards per target the year prior.

The 6'1" Desir may have had a down 2019, but his 2018 showing proved that he's capable of excelling in a starting role. A healthier Desir could be a steal for the Jets as they look to improve their secondary.