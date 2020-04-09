Report: Bashaud Breeland Re-Signs with Chiefs on 1-Year, $4.5M Contract

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor also had a source to confirm Demovsky's initial report.

Breeland played a prominent role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV-winning 2019 campaign. The 28-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games, making 15 starts, and recorded two interceptions alongside eight passes defended and 48 tackles (37 solo).

Breeland will be remembered in Kansas City for his first-quarter interception of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV, but he was present in several crucial defensive plays throughout the year:

The Clemson product's NFL career began when Washington drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He played in D.C. until 2017—recording eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 60 passes defended and 270 tackles (215 solo) in 60 games (58 starts) across four seasons.

Breeland was set to sign with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, but a freak non-football injury prevented the deal:

As a result, Breeland signed a one-year, veteran's minimum contract with the Green Bay Packers in September 2018. He appeared in seven games during the 2018 season for the Packers and made five starts before the Chiefs signed Breeland to a one-year contract in March 2019.

Breeland joked about his second go-round in free agency, thanking "my foot for this journey":

Ultimately, though, Breeland stayed put in K.C.

The Chiefs previously lost starting cornerback Kendall Fuller when he chose to sign with Washington in free agency. Afterward, Kansas City signed former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal.

