Senators Announce 2nd Player Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators announced Saturday that a second player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per the team's official statement, the unnamed player was part of the Senators' March 7-11 road trip that included games against the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings.

On Tuesday, the team revealed an unnamed player had become its and the NHL's first announced COVID-19 case.

The Senators noted that everyone who took part in that California road trip was instructed to self-quarantine on March 13 and remain so for the time being.

Per the team's statement, a total of 52 players, staff, media, guests and flight crew was on the California road trip. From that group, eight people have been tested for the coronavirus, with two positive results.

According to the latest figures from Christina Maxouris, Steve Almasy and Amanda Watts of CNN.com, only New York (10,356) and Washington (1,524) have had more known cases of coronavirus than California (1,077).



Per Henrik Pettersson, Byron Manley and Sergio Hernandez of CNN.com, Canada has 736 known coronavirus cases.

The NHL suspended its season because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, one day after the Senators' 3-2 loss to the Kings.