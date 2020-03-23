WWE WrestleMania 36: Firefly Funhouse and More Match Locations to Spice Up Event

Photo credit: WWE.com.

With WrestleMania 36 getting moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE is faced with the challenge of putting on a strong show with no fans in attendance.

The promotion is already making some adjustments on the fly, as it turned WrestleMania into a two-night event on April 4 and 5 and also announced that matches will take place at multiple locations rather than just the Performance Center.

While WWE didn't provide any specifics, thinking outside the box and holding matches in unique places could be a good way to ensure that fans watching at home have an enjoyable viewing experience.

Here is a closer look at three potential match locations that would help to make WrestleMania 36 one to remember.

John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Firefly Funhouse

The clash between John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was never going to be a technical masterclass, so why not play up to The Fiend character by doing something different than anything else that will be on the WrestleMania card?

Wyatt has advanced his character on the Firefly Funhouse for nearly a year, and his have become some of the most entertaining and most highly anticipated segments on WWE television.

Usually, Wyatt addresses the WWE Universe or his opponents from the Funhouse and interacts with characters such as Ramblin' Rabbit or Huskus The Pig Boy, but the Firefly Funhouse has been infiltrated before.

Seth Rollins once visited the Funhouse and burned it down, so perhaps Cena could enter into Wyatt's realm as well for their WrestleMania match.

With no fans in attendance at WrestleMania, WWE has the freedom to stray from the ring inside the Performance Center, and it can also record some matches ahead of time if it so chooses. Cena vs. Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse is the type of match that could occur in a controlled environment and then be edited together in any way WWE desires.

Lucha Underground was a wrestling company with a cult following due largely to the cinematic nature of its segments and some of its matches, and if WWE follows in Lucha's footsteps for Cena vs. Wyatt, it could be among the most enjoyable matches on the card.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Graveyard

The Undertaker will be 55 when WrestleMania 36 takes place, and nobody expects him to put on a classic match at this juncture, but playing up to his character could be a fun way to make his match against AJ Styles memorable.

Styles is among the best in-ring workers in the world, so he could probably carry The Phenom to a solid traditional match, but Taker's gimmick is conducive to environments that wouldn't work for anyone else.

During the build toward their match, Styles has called The Undertaker a broken-down old man and vowed to put the final nail in his coffin. There would be no better place for The Phenomenal One to try to make good on his promise than a graveyard.

Even if WWE can't get access to a real graveyard, it employs many talented people who would likely have little issue creating the illusion of one. Having Styles lure The Undertaker into a cemetery and using Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as his henchmen would be an entertaining angle, and it would stack the deck against The Deadman.

At the same time, a graveyard is essentially Taker's backyard, so it could be argued that such an environment would give him the advantage. WWE has done some wild things with The Undertaker's character over the years, and a WrestleMania match in a graveyard would be on-brand.

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler in a Lion's Den

With WWE playing up to Shayna Baszler's background as a cage fighter and former UFC star, it is the perfect time to bring back a unique gimmick from WWE's history: the Lion's Den match.

There have been three Lion's Den matches in WWE history, and all of them featured former UFC fighter Ken Shamrock. The most memorable occurred at SummerSlam 1998 when Shamrock beat Owen Hart by submission.

The lion's den is somewhat similar to the UFC Octagon in that the competitors are fenced in and there are no ropes. Baszler would seemingly have a big advantage in that setting, although The Man's character is such that she wouldn't turn down the challenge if Baszler were to make it.

Lynch has enjoyed a dominant Raw Women's Championship reign for the past year, but Baszler has quickly established herself as Becky's toughest challenge.

Baszler made the jump to the main roster by attacking Lynch and biting the back of her neck. The Queen of Spades then became the first person in Elimination Chamber history to eliminate the entire field.

While Baszler may be the favorite to win no matter what, a Lion's Den match would play into her hands and make Lynch a bigger underdog, which is an ideal scenario for WWE when it comes to booking its top babyfaces.

