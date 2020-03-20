NFL Rumors: Emmanuel Sanders Turned Down Cowboys, Packers to Sign with Saints

NFL Rumors: Emmanuel Sanders Turned Down Cowboys, Packers to Sign with SaintsMarch 21, 2020
Emmanuel Sanders had no shortage of opportunities in free agency.
ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 10-year veteran turned down the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Schefter noted Sanders' contract with the Saints is for $16 million but could be worth up to $19 million.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Saints to Sign Emmanuel Sanders
Former 49ers WR agrees to two-year, $16M deal with NOLA