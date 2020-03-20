NFL Rumors: Emmanuel Sanders Turned Down Cowboys, Packers to Sign with Saints

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Emmanuel Sanders had no shortage of opportunities in free agency.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 10-year veteran turned down the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Schefter noted Sanders' contract with the Saints is for $16 million but could be worth up to $19 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.