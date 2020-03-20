NFL Rumors: Emmanuel Sanders Turned Down Cowboys, Packers to Sign with Saints

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 21, 2020

DUPLICATE***San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (17)***San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) carries against New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the first half an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

Emmanuel Sanders had no shortage of opportunities in free agency.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 10-year veteran turned down the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Schefter noted Sanders' contract with the Saints is for $16 million but could be worth up to $19 million.

                                                                                                                                      

