Jets Rumors: Ex-Giants LB Alec Ogletree Agrees to Practice Squad Contract

The New York Jets reportedly signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to their practice squad Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former New York Giant was granted his release at the end of February and took his time finding his new home as free agency opened up. Ogletree had to watch as Devon Kennard, Danny Trevathan, Sean Lee, Jamie Collins, Nick Kwiatkoski and Kyle Van Noy all signed deals on the open market.

Coming off a year in which he recorded 80 total tackles, six pass deflections, one sack and one interception, teams weren't rushing out to sign him long term.

Ogletree hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams, and he ended up on the field for just 76 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps in 2019, per Pro Football Reference—a career-low during a season in which he played 13 or more games.

In releasing him, New York was able to save $11.75 million in cap space in 2020 and $10.75 million in 2021.

The No. 30 overall pick out of Georgia in the 2013 NFL draft spent the first five years of his career with the Rams—first in St. Louis, then in Los Angeles—before he was traded to the Giants during the offseason in 2018 for two picks in the 2018 draft.

In 93 career games, he's recorded 12 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions and 7.5 sacks to go with four defensive touchdowns.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has instituted new practice squad rules for the 2020 season, including increasing the number of players teams can carry to 16. Six of those spots can used on any player regardless of their experience level.

The 28-year-old Ogletree is a seven-year NFL veteran, and he gives the Jets an experienced option to call upon should they suffer a big injury among their linebacker corps.

With C.J. Mosley opting out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ogletree could serve as a solid replacement at some point during the campaign.