Report: PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan Forgoing Salary During Coronavirus Hiatus

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will be forgoing his salary indefinitely as men's professional golf pauses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, per Eamon Lynch of Golfweek.

Monahan earned $3.9 million in bonuses and incentive payments during 2017, which Lynch noted was the last year in which the organization's tax filing was publicly available.

In addition, Monahan's senior management team will take 25 percent pay cuts, and the rest of the PGA Tour staff will have their salaries frozen.

The PGA Tour has been forced to cancel numerous tournament and postpone others, as noted by Lynch:

"The Tour has been forced to pull the plug on eight scheduled tournaments and postpone another three. It has also canceled events on its five other Tours, including the PGA Tour Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour. In total, 17 tournaments have been canceled and another 20 postponed, with no guarantee they will be played at a future date."

The PGA Tour's last round this season occurred at the Players Championship on Thursday, March 13. They initially decided to play through the weekend without fans after letting people in at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on the first day, but the decision was made to cancel the rest of the tournament before play began Friday.

