NFL Division-by-Division Rankings After First Week of 2020 Free Agency

6 of 8

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

2019 Standings

Texans 10-6

Titans 9-7

Colts 7-9

Jaguars 6-10

The AFC South is traditionally unpredictable, and it was competitive last season. This year should be no different, as there is a good case to be made for each of the top three teams to be the best of the four.

Bill O'Brien is questionable as a general manager, to put it mildly. His decision to trade DeAnde Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a deal that brought David Johnson and a second-round pick was not a good one.

However, O'Brien the coach has helped the Houston Texans achieve consistent results. They've had just one losing season in his six seasons at the helm. The last two seasons have been their most successful, which coincides with Deshaun Watson's run as the starting quarterback. Watson returns, and even though it will be harder for him to achieve results without his main target, he is still capable of carrying the offense.

The Tennessee Titans ended the season as one of the hottest teams in the league. They rode Derrick Henry to the AFC Championship Game and brought him back on the franchise tag along with an extension for Ryan Tannehill. They lost Jack Conklin to the Browns, but re-signing Dennis Kelly should help soften the blow.

The Colts were as middle of the road as it gets last season, but that's actually impressive when you consider Andrew Luck's sudden retirement before the season. Going 7-9 without your franchise quarterback bodes well moving forward, especially now that Indianapolis has a plan in place.

Bringing in Philip Rivers to play quarterback and trading for DeForest Buckner shows the Colts are ready to win now. They can take the next step in 2020.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team that brings this division down. They've shipped off Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye, and Yannick Ngakou made it clear he doesn't want to be part of future plans. They are in a rebuild, and this division could make them look like they are tanking even if they aren't.