Vikings, Wilf Family Foundation Donate $500K to Coronavirus Pandemic Relief

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings announced the organization will be donating $250,000 to its local community in its fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Team owner Zygi Wilf and his family will match that donation through the Wilf Family Foundation for a total of $500,000.

In a letter to fans, the Wilf family explained how the funds will be directed:

"A significant portion of the resources will be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities as they determine how to continue their youth and family support during this time of closure for their centers. Specifically, our dollars will go directly toward meal and educations services to more than 1,000 youth during this crisis.

"Another substantial amount of the donation will be given to the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus and will go toward providing immediate support to residents, small businesses and non-profits impacted by or responding to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation."

Per the World Health Organization, there are at least 234,073 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, resulting in 9,840 deaths.

