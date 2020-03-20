Brett Favre Describes Changing Teams Late in Career Like Tom Brady

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about changing teams late in a career after spending years with an organization. Favre played 16 years with the Green Bay Packers before moving to the New York Jets for a season and the Minnesota Vikings for two.

So if anybody can understand the adjustment Tom Brady is making, after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following 20 years in New England, it's Favre. He spoke about what the transition is like with TMZ Sports:

"In some ways, it was kind of a renewed excitement starting over again even though there's a lot of apprehension because you gotta learn new guys, the new roads, how do you get to camp, what about buying a house?

"A lot of stuff that you got so familiar with in Green Bay ... it all changed. So, there was a lot of good and a lot of bad. A lot to be excited about, a lot of anxiety that you had to deal with.

"But, I think with Tom, it's probably a little bit of an exciting time. It's kind of a difficult time because you go 'I would kind of like to try my luck somewhere else just to see what I can do', change the scenery, but then you go 'I kinda like what we had going here. It's been pretty good'. It's a tough decision, it really is."

For Brady, it will require significant reorientation after he won six titles in New England with Bill Belichick. The Patriots were arguably the most dominant dynasty in NFL history, while the Bucs haven't made the postseason since 2007.

Brady will be hoping to change that trend. But it will be a major adjustment—not just for him but for fans accustomed to seeing him in a Patriots uniform.