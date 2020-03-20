USA Swimming Asks USOPC to Delay Tokyo Olympics 1 Year Amid COVID-19

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

USA Swimming has called for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to be postponed for 12 months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The governing body tweeted a letter they sent to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee asking them to support their request to move this summer's games:

In the letter, CEO Tim Hinchey stated training regimes have been compromised by the pandemic, and the health and safety of athletes must come first:

"Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all.



"Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities."

According to Matthew Futterman of the New York Times, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Thursday the IOC are considering their options and will look at "different scenarios."

The opening ceremony is currently pencilled in for July 24, but with the majority of top-level sporting competitions, including several Olympic qualifiers and trials, cancelled for the months ahead, there's pressure to review and scrutinise the Olympics schedule.