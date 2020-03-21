The Biggest Mistakes of 2020 NFL Free Agency That Teams Can Correct in the Draft

0 of 6

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone. While several notable deals were agreed upon, not every team was a winner.

Mistakes were made.

Some teams released players they shouldn't have, dealt for players they shouldn't have or paid prices of the head-turning variety. While it will take time to know how successful—or unsuccessful—these moves were, they do appear to be missteps.

The good news is that teams can make up for said mistakes in the draft—at least to some degree. How? Let's take a look.