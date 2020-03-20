Phillip Lindsay Fantasy Impact, Broncos Depth Chart After Melvin Gordon Contract

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have shaken up their backfield by reportedly agreeing to a contract with running back Melvin Gordon III.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon turned down a better offer from another team to accept a two-year, $16 million deal from the Broncos and a chance to play against the Los Angeles Chargers twice every season.

The reported addition of Gordon to a stable of running backs led by Phillip Lindsay has potentially huge ramifications for fantasy players in 2020.

Broncos Offensive Depth Chart

QB: Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Brett Rypien

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Melvin Gordon III, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker

WR: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer

TE: Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant, Troy Fumagalli

Lindsay has been one of the NFL's best success stories over the past two years. Undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, he's posted more than 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons.

However, one significant reason the Broncos likely wanted Gordon is his ability as a receiver, as Rich Hribar of Sharp Football noted:

Lindsay has recorded 35 receptions in each of the past two years, but last season, only 10 of those came after Week 8.

CBS Sports' Dave Richard painted a bleak picture of Lindsay as a receiver in 2019:

That indicates Gordon could become a major factor in Denver's offense. He is coming off a disappointing year with the Los Angeles Chargers that saw him set career lows with 162 carries and 612 rushing yards.

But Gordon's contract holdout may have affected his performance. The two-time Pro Bowler missed all of the preseason and the first four games of the regular season trying to get a long-term extension.

A full training camp and preseason could help him return to his level of play from 2016 to 2018, when he averaged 287 touches, 1,457 yards from scrimmage and about 13 touchdowns per season.

Lindsay has just one receiving touchdown in 31 career games. Gordon had 10 receiving touchdowns from 2016 to 2018.

Second-year quarterback Drew Lock could have a breakout campaign in 2020 after a promising showing late last season. The former Missouri star threw for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns and a 64.1 completion percentage in five starts.

The Broncos don't have a deep stable of receivers for Lock to throw to. Courtland Sutton had 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, but no other wideout currently on the roster had more than 297 yards and one touchdown.

Even if Lindsay gets the bulk of the carries for the offense, Gordon will make his presence felt as a receiver in 2020. He could also take a lot of the touches given to Royce Freeman, who only averaged 3.8 yards per attempt on 132 carries last season.