Jameis Winston Rumors: Patriots Interest 'Seems Unlikely' Despite Tom Brady Exit

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly "unlikely" to pursue former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in free agency.

Michael Giardi of the NFL Network reported the update Friday after longtime Pats QB Tom Brady announced his signing with the Bucs.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

