Obi Toppin, Luka Garza Headline 2020 AP All-America 1st-Team

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Associated Press released its All-America First Team for the 2019-20 men's college basketball season Friday, headlined by Dayton forward Obi Toppin and Iowa center Luka Garza.

According to the AP, Toppin was the only unanimous selection, and he was joined on the team by Garza, Marquette guard Markus Howard, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell and Oregon guard Payton Pritchard.

The Associated Press named the All-America First Team after the 2020 NCAA tournament and most conference tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

