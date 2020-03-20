Obi Toppin, Luka Garza Headline 2020 AP All-America 1st-Team

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rhode Island Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Kingston, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Associated Press released its All-America First Team for the 2019-20 men's college basketball season Friday, headlined by Dayton forward Obi Toppin and Iowa center Luka Garza.

According to the AP, Toppin was the only unanimous selection, and he was joined on the team by Garza, Marquette guard Markus Howard, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell and Oregon guard Payton Pritchard.

The Associated Press named the All-America First Team after the 2020 NCAA tournament and most conference tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button

Related

    CBB All-American Team 👏

    Dayton's Obi Toppin and Marquette's Markus Howard headline first-team

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    CBB All-American Team 👏

    AP NEWS
    via AP NEWS

    Anthony Edwards Going to NBA

    Georgia star and potential No. 1 overall pick declares for the NBA draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Anthony Edwards Going to NBA

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    College Sports Fans' Viewing Guide 📺

    You can't watch March Madness, so @KerranceJames has you covered with plenty of other options

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    College Sports Fans' Viewing Guide 📺

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    D.J. Carton Transferring from Ohio State After Taking Leave for Mental Health

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    D.J. Carton Transferring from Ohio State After Taking Leave for Mental Health

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report