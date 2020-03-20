Arthur Blank Foundation Donates $5.4M to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Joy Asico/Associated Press

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday the donation of $5.4 million to "organizations providing critical support" in Georgia and Montana during the coronavirus outbreak.

Foundation founder Arthur Blank released the following statement on the foundation's official website:

"As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society. This is that moment—to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes."

The 77-year-old Blank has been the owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons since 2002 and he launched the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in 1995.

Of the $5.4 million in funding, Blank's foundation announced that $5 million of it will go toward the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

According to CNN, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nearly 210,000 reported cases and almost 8,800 deaths worldwide. That includes over 7,000 known cases and 100 deaths in the United States.

Coronavirus has led to many practicing self-quarantine under the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has also led to the suspension of most major sports leagues in the United States and many others worldwide.

While the NFL has put some restrictions in place, including canceling in-person visits for the NFL draft and free agency, the free-agent signing period has otherwise gone ahead as scheduled this week for Blank's Falcons and the rest of the league.

Blank also owns MLS' Atlanta United FC, and MLS announced this week that the suspension of its season will last until at least May 10 because of the coronavirus.