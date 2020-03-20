Report: Ex-Eagles Safety Andrew Sendejo, Browns Agree to 1-Year, $2.25M Contract

Report: Ex-Eagles Safety Andrew Sendejo, Browns Agree to 1-Year, $2.25M ContractMarch 20, 2020
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press
Former Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo, who spent part of the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly reached an agreement with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year, $2.25 million contract.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Friday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Proof Teams Can't Overpay Running Backs
Why teams shouldn't risk a huge investment in Todd Gurley or any other RB in today's NFL