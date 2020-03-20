Report: Ex-Eagles Safety Andrew Sendejo, Browns Agree to 1-Year, $2.25M Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo, who spent part of the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly reached an agreement with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

