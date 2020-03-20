Buccaneers Rumors: Ex-Colts OL Joe Haeg Agrees to Contract After Tom Brady Signs

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Joe Haeg (73) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 30-10. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive tackle Joe Haeg reportedly agreed to a contract Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is a one-year deal worth $2.3 million and Haeg can make up to $3.3 million.

Haeg, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 after a standout career at North Dakota State. He spent his first four NFL seasons with Indy, appearing in 55 games (35 starts).

Haeg will compete for the Bucs' starting right tackle job to protect legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who officially announced Friday he signed with Tampa Bay.

During his time with the Colts, Haeg was a versatile lineman who spent time at both tackle and guard. He started 29 games during his first two seasons and six of the eight he appeared in during the 2018 campaign.

Last season, he served as a backup for all 16 games, as the Colts went with Braden Smith and Mark Glowinski as the full-time starters on the right side to complement Anthony Castonzo and Quenton Nelson on the left.

Since tackles Demar Dotson, Josh Wells and Jerald Hawkins are all free agents, the Buccaneers have an obvious hole at right tackle opposite starting left tackle Donovan Smith.

Video Play Button

Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are locked in as the starting interior linemen, so general manager Jason Licht may have found Brady's new right tackle in Haeg.

While it's possible the Bucs could select a tackle with the No. 14 pick in the draft, Haeg is a veteran with starting experience.

Much of the focus offensively will be on Brady, wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end O.J. Howard and running back Ronald Jones, but given Brady's age (43 when the season starts) and lack of mobility, strong offensive line play will be paramount.

