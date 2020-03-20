Dolphins, Owner Stephen Ross Pledge $500K to Help Youth, Elderly During Pandemic

The Miami Dolphins and team owner Stephen Ross announced Friday they've pledged $500,000 to help elderly and young people in the Miami area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported the news.

There were 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County as of Thursday night, per Ben Conarck and Samantha J. Gross of the Miami Herald.

CNN reported the latest U.S. nationwide coronavirus totals as of 6 a.m. Friday were 13,479 cases and 196 deaths.

Ross and the Dolphins become the latest in a long, growing list of sports organizations, executives and athletes to donate money to help their local communities.

