NBA Free Agency 2020: Breaking Down Latest Brandon Ingram, Knicks Rumors

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The NBA free-agency market is months away from its scheduled opening.

Who knows how long that could be delayed with the Association stuck in an indefinite hiatus.

But clubs are already plotting their next moves, as they should. The best franchises in this league are often the forward-thinkers, so it's only natural to hear some free-agent buzz already. Let's break down the latest.

Brandon Ingram a Keeper for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans must've liked Brandon Ingram prior to this season. They at least thought enough of him to have him anchor their return package in last summer's Anthony Davis blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But the Pels stopped short of extending Ingram and keeping him away from restricted free agency. They never even held "significant" talks about a new deal, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman). Considering the second overall pick in 2016 had battled inconsistency and had his 2018-19 prematurely ended by a blood clot, an extension probably wouldn't have made sense for either side.

A major-money deal is imminent now, though. The 22-year-old secured his first All-Star selection this season, while contributing career highs of 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Now, New Orleans is ready "to match any offer sheet" that comes Ingram's way, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

It's the only direction this discussion can take.

New Orleans needs a co-star for 19-year-old centerpiece Zion Williamson, and Ingram looks perfect. The two players are on the same timeline, and they both thrive in an uptempo attack. Ingram's shooting can both keep defenses from overcrowding Williamson and allow Ingram to thrive off-ball when the freshman phenom is going to work.

Most franchises would've been rocked by a player of Davis' ilk forcing his way out. The Pels already have a foundation for their next era, and Ingram belongs near the center of it.

Knicks Eyeing Budding Big Man?

The New York Knicks are one of the few teams with money to spend this offseason. They might already have a target in mind.

SNY's Ian Begley reports "some in the Knicks' front office are enamored with Detroit's Christian Wood."

If that name doesn't immediately resonate with 'Bockers backers, that's OK. Prior to this season, the 24-year-old had played with four different NBA teams—never suiting up more than 17 times in the same spot. His physical tools intrigued (namely, his length and athleticism), but opportunity never knocked loudly enough.

That all changed this past summer, when the Detroit Pistons claimed him on waivers from the New Orleans Pelicans. Wood got to work carving out the first regular rotation role of his career, and his stock skyrocketed when Detroit ditched Andre Drummond at the trade deadline.

Wood has played 13 games since then and started 11 of them. His post-deadline averages have jumped to 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 blocks. He's shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from distance. He looks like a legitimate unicorn combination of length, bounce, shot-blocking and floor-spacing.

He might be doing something much more significant than turning a corner. Some opposing scouts told Begley that Wood "has All-Star potential."

In other words, if the Knicks want Wood, it's probably going to cost them. But they'll have funds to throw around, plus frontcourt spots to fill with Taj Gibson having only a partially guaranteed deal and Bobby Portis owning a $15.8 million team option. The interest in Wood, then, could be real and substantial.