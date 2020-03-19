Browns Rumors: Ex-Bills CB Kevin Johnson Agrees to 1-Year, $3.5M Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 19, 2020

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Browns reportedly aren't done adding just yet.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday cornerback Kevin Johnson is signing with Cleveland on a one-year deal that could max out at $6 million if he hits his incentives. Johnson's base pay will remain at $3.5 million: 

Cleveland has now added three players on defense in free agency with Johnson joining the likes of defensive tackle Andrew Billings and safety Karl Joseph—who also agreed to a one-year deal. 

   

