Browns Rumors: Ex-Bills CB Kevin Johnson Agrees to 1-Year, $3.5M Contract

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Browns reportedly aren't done adding just yet.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday cornerback Kevin Johnson is signing with Cleveland on a one-year deal that could max out at $6 million if he hits his incentives. Johnson's base pay will remain at $3.5 million:

Cleveland has now added three players on defense in free agency with Johnson joining the likes of defensive tackle Andrew Billings and safety Karl Joseph—who also agreed to a one-year deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.