Nuggets Announce Member of Organization Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets announced Thursday a member of their organization has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

"The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation," the Nuggets said. "The testing was undertaken following guidance from state public health officials and team physicians."

Denver was last in action March 11, losing 113-97 to the Dallas Mavericks.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

