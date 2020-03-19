Nuggets Announce Member of Organization Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets announced Thursday a member of their organization has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation," the Nuggets said. "The testing was undertaken following guidance from state public health officials and team physicians."

Denver was last in action March 11, losing 113-97 to the Dallas Mavericks.

