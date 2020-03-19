Rams' Jared Goff, Andrew Whitworth Funding 2M Meals in LA amid Coronavirus

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth have each donated $250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which will help fund a combined 2 million meals, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website.

The donations come as the food bank has struggled to meet demand for food assistance amid the spread of the coronavirus.

"There are so many people in need right now, and we want to do everything we can to help our Los Angeles community," Goff said. "My hope is that we can inspire others to support organizations like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and United Way's Pandemic Relief Fund as we come together to face this crisis."

Goff has played in L.A. since the Rams drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016, while Whitworth has spent the last three years with the team after 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Whitworth was a free agent but reportedly will re-sign with L.A. on a three-year deal worth up to $37.5 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He wasted no time giving back to his community in need.

"Tough times, like what we're experiencing now, really show you the true value and importance of community," Whitworth said. "We're here to wrap our arms around our hurting neighbors, let them know that they aren't forgotten, and that we are here for them."

The spread of COVID-19 and ensuing shutdowns have cost many people their jobs. Last week saw 281,000 new unemployment claims, per Rebecca Rainey of Politico.

Goff and Whitworth are following in the path of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, who donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank.