49ers Commit $500K to Help Employees, Community Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 19, 2020

A San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the 49ers sideline in the first half of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced a $500,000 donation "to support both our workforce and the most vulnerable populations in our community" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow. 

Team President Al Guido provided a statement on the pledge:

Guido disclosed that $49,000 of the $500,000 sum will immediately go toward feeding children and elderly people in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. The Niners also will not be holding any public events surrounding the 2020 NFL draft, which is scheduled to begin on April 23.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Broncos Cut Joe Flacco

    Denver waives former Super Bowl MVP after failed physical

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Cut Joe Flacco

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Henry Ruggs Can Fly, but Is He Worth It at Pick No. 13?

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Henry Ruggs Can Fly, but Is He Worth It at Pick No. 13?

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation

    49ers to Cut Mike Person, Sign Tom Compton

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    49ers to Cut Mike Person, Sign Tom Compton

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: NFL Rumors Tracker 🍿

    B/R reacts to every trade and FA rumor

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Live: NFL Rumors Tracker 🍿

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report