49ers Commit $500K to Help Employees, Community Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced a $500,000 donation "to support both our workforce and the most vulnerable populations in our community" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.

Team President Al Guido provided a statement on the pledge:

Guido disclosed that $49,000 of the $500,000 sum will immediately go toward feeding children and elderly people in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. The Niners also will not be holding any public events surrounding the 2020 NFL draft, which is scheduled to begin on April 23.

