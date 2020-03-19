De'Vondre Campbell, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $8.5 Million

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

De'Vondre Campbell is leaving the Atlanta Falcons to join the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The Falcons selected Campbell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. This is his first shot at free agency after he played out his rookie contract in Atlanta.

The University of Minnesota product started 54 of the 59 games he played for the Falcons.

Campbell has appeared in all 16 regular-season games in every year except his rookie campaign, when he was limited to 11 games (10 starts) while dealing with an ankle injury. Since 2017, Campbell has recorded at least 90 tackles each season, including a career-high 129 tackles (75 solo) last year.

Campbell also had a career-high two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2019.

The Cardinals have been one of the more aggressive teams in free agency, especially on defense.

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard reportedly agreed Wednesday to a three-year, $20 million contract with $12.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Cards snagged Kennard once the Lions surprisingly released their team captain:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that ex-Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was joining Arizona on a three-year deal.

The Cardinals' biggest move, though, came via trade. Arizona shook the football world Monday by sending running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans in exchange for three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins will join the franchise's all-time career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns leader Larry Fitzgerald with 2019 top overall pick Kyler Murray throwing them the ball:

The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 last season in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's first season. The franchise is clearly intent on making a huge leap in 2020.