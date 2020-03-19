Ex-Bengals DT Andrew Billings, Browns Agree to Contract in NFL Free Agency

Will Newton/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings has agreed to a contract with the Cleveland Browns. His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move Thursday.

Billings finished with 35 combined tackles and one sack in 16 appearances for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. The 2016 fourth-round pick missed his entire rookie season but was absent for only one game over the past three years.

The Browns have been active in free agency, reserving their biggest moves for offense.

They've agreed to deals with offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper and quarterback Case Keenum to supplement Baker Mayfield. Cleveland has opted for more incremental additions on defense, with Billings, safety Karl Joseph and linebacker B.J. Goodson coming aboard.

The Browns' defensive line is largely set heading into 2020 with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi all returning. Garrett was reinstated from his indefinite suspension in February as well.

Despite all of that talent, the unit fell short of expectations, though, mirroring the general theme for the team. According to Football Outsiders, Cleveland's defensive line ranked 26th in adjusted line yards and 17th in adjusted sack rate.

Billings isn't replacing Ogunjobi or Richardson, but they might benefit from the depth he'll provide since the team can afford to rest them a little more frequently.

In general, the Browns have enjoyed a productive offseason, but that appeared to be the case in 2019, too. Fans will likely reserve judgment until they see how the team's free-agent signings perform on the field.