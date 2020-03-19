Frank Leboeuf Warns Chelsea Against Signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has warned the Blues against trying to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona when the transfer window reopens.

The World Cup winner told ESPN (h/t Kate McGreavy for MailOnline) he did not know what the Brazilian would add to Frank Lampard's side.

"Coutinho has been good with Liverpool, so far poor with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. I would have lots of question marks seeing him coming to Chelsea, to bring what?

"We have young players, very talented, who are very promising. We have good midfield players with [Mateo] Kovacic and Jorginho, to organise the game.

"I don't know where his place would be. If I was the chairman, if I was the coach, I would be very hesitant to pick him up."

Chelsea have contacted Barcelona to discuss the possibility of signing Coutinho on loan with an option to buy, according to Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz.

The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but Barcelona may allow him to leave on another temporary deal "because no one is willing to pay the €90 million asking tag," per the report.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club-record fee of €160 million but has struggled to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou.

Opta highlighted just how impressive Coutinho was in the Premier League:

The Brazilian enjoyed a bright start to life in Spain but only scored five La Liga goals in 2018-19 for Barcelona and was subsequently loaned to Bayern. The deal includes an option to buy for €120 million.

Coutinho has eight goals and nine assists for the Bundesliga champions this season and has lit up the German top flight at times:

The midfielder is not a guaranteed starter at the Allianz Arena but said in December he would "really like to stay" at Bayern, per the Bundesliga.

Yet Bayern have offered no assurances they will look to sign him permanently, while comments from manager Hansi Flick and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have suggested the club aren't sold on the idea.

Flick told reporters in February that Coutinho is trying too hard at Bayern and making incorrect decisions, while CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the Brazilian seems "inhibited," per Sport Bild (h/t Matt Porter for MailOnline).