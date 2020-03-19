Jameis Winston Rumors: 'No Chance' Redskins Sign QB After Tom Brady-to-Bucs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As Jameis Winston continues to search for a team to play for in 2020, the Washington Redskins reportedly can be scratched off his list of potential landing spots. 

Per ESPN's John Keim, there is "no chance" the Redskins will attempt to sign Winston as a free agent. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Redskins' Rumoured Interest in Cam Newton Makes Sense

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Why Redskins' Rumoured Interest in Cam Newton Makes Sense

    Sportingnews
    via Sportingnews

    Inside Brady’s Exit from Pats

    Brady’s exit to Tampa Bay started three years ago at 2017 trade deadline 📲— @nfldraftscout

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Brady’s Exit from Pats

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Worst FA Moves So Far 😬

    Teams will probably regret these signings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Worst FA Moves So Far 😬

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Bargains of Early Free Agency

    Players most likely to outperform their new deals 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Best Bargains of Early Free Agency

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report