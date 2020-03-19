Jameis Winston Rumors: 'No Chance' Redskins Sign QB After Tom Brady-to-Bucs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As Jameis Winston continues to search for a team to play for in 2020, the Washington Redskins reportedly can be scratched off his list of potential landing spots.

Per ESPN's John Keim, there is "no chance" the Redskins will attempt to sign Winston as a free agent.

