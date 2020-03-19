Mauricio Pochettino Wants to Work with Lionel Messi at Newell's Old Boys

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has said he would like to link up with Lionel Messi at Argentinian outfit Newell's Old Boys in the future.

Both men have history at the club: Pochettino graduated from the youth ranks and played for the club's senior side between 1989 and 1994 before joining Espanyol.

Messi, meanwhile, started his youth career with Newell's before joining Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in 2001.

Messi, 32, has previously said that it is his "dream" to one day return to the Rosario-based club to play.

Pochettino, who has been without a job since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in November, has now said he would welcome the chance to work with his fellow Argentinian, per Radio del Plata (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):



"I want to return to Newell's with Messi. I can still wait, [for an opportunity] and the best [possible scenario] would be in 10 years with Messi."

Pochettino enhanced his reputation during his tenure at Spurs between 2014 and 2019.

He oversaw one of the most successful periods in the club's history and established Spurs as Champions League regulars, culminating in their run to last season's final:

When he was sacked, the move was seen by many as an overly-hasty one from Tottenham, and he remains one of the most attractive managers in the game:

When Pochettino departed Tottenham they were 14th after 12 games of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Jose Mourinho has guided them to eighth after 29 games, but qualification for the 2020-21 Champions League still seems unlikely:

Before football was suspended across Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spurs were on a six-game run without a win in all competitions, which included being knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League.

It is not completely out of the question Mourinho could leave Tottenham at the end of 2019-20, and it is likely many Spurs fans would be happy to see Pochettino then reappointed.