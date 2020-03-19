PSG's Ander Herrera Wants to Return to Zaragoza Despite Bilbao Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has said he intends to return to boyhood club Real Zaragoza despite rumours linking him with Athletic Bilbao.

The 30-year-old is a Basque native but joined Zaragoza's academy as a youngster, going on to make 86 appearances for the team across two-and-a-half senior campaigns with the club.

Herrera joined Athletic in 2011 and racked up 128 appearances for Los Leones during a three-year spell, but he told Marca (h/t Football Espana's Colin Millar) a return to Zaragoza would be his primary choice:

"I was immensely happy in Bilbao, but I am a Zaragoza fan, which is something I have never hidden. My hope is to enjoy my time in Paris, win titles with PSG and one day be able to return home, which is Zaragoza.

"I have been extremely lucky to have been able to play for Athletic and enjoy its philosophy, but my hope is to return to Zaragoza, the club I support. Since I was little, since I am still a member, and I will continue to be one for the rest of my life—the club where my daughters are.

"That does not mean that whenever I played for Athletic, Manchester United or PSG I did not try to represent and defend the clubs as if I were the greatest fan, but my team is Zaragoza."

The twice-capped Spain international signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes when he left Manchester United on a free transfer last summer.

He scored his only goal for the club thus far when he sparked a revival from 3-0 down to draw 4-4 against Amiens on February 15, via Goal:

Zaragoza are second in the Segunda Division as they seek a return to La Liga for the first time since 2013.

The club's chances of signing Herrera would improve if they were to gain promotion to Spain's top flight, though the length of his PSG contract could still pose a major obstacle.

It's been almost a decade since he left Zaragoza, though Spanish football writer Euan McTear highlighted the hand he had in luring former United team-mate Shinji Kagawa to the club:

Former club Athletic recently qualified for their first Copa del Rey final in five years, and they were scheduled to face Real Sociedad in a Basque derby decider before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Herrera hasn't been as prominent for PSG as he might have liked during his maiden season at the Parc des Princes, with injuries restricting him to only 18 appearances in all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel has taken to using the Spaniard as a makeshift right-back at times, and Herrera spoke in September about the struggles he's had in attaining full fitness:

The manager hasn't included Herrera in all of his matchday plans even when the player has been fit, suggesting there may be room to discuss a transfer in future.