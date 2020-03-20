Updated 2020 Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free AgencyMarch 20, 2020
Updated 2020 Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free Agency
With the first wave of 2020 NFL free agency drawing to a close, many of the top players are off the market. Copious amounts of money have been allotted to new deals, and a few blockbuster trades are in the books.
For most teams, at least a few pressing needs have been met. When it comes to filling the remaining ones, many franchises have shifted focus to this year's draft.
Which hole do teams need to fill via the annual event?
Here, you'll find a team-by-team look at roster needs based on 2019 results, recent moves and long-term outlook. Just remember that needs will continue to change as the second and third waves of free agency unfold.
Arizona Cardinals
Needs: OL, LB, Edge, CB
The Arizona Cardinals may have pulled off the coup of the offseason by trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He takes care of one of the team's biggest needs and gives quarterback Kyler Murray an elite target.
The Cardinals need to further aid Murray by bolstering their offensive line. Though the QB's inexperience and tendency to hold on to the ball played roles, the 48 sacks he endured in 2019 are concerning.
On defense, Arizona needs to upgrade a pass rush that is heavily reliant on Chandler Jones. The Syracuse product had 19 of the team's 40 sacks in 2019. Adding a pass-defending linebacker and another quality cornerback would also boost the Cardinals defense.
Only the Detroit Lions allowed more passing yards in 2019 than Arizona's 281.9 per game. Bolstering the back seven should be a draft priority.
Atlanta Falcons
Needs: RB, LB, CB
Like the Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons could use an influx of back-seven talent. In the case of cornerback, the need is tied to the release of 2015 Pro Bowler Desmond Trufant. Linebacker is a need since De'Vondre Campbell agreed to sign with Arizona, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Tight end would have been a need for the Falcons, as they lost Austin Hooper to the Cleveland Browns. However, Atlanta then traded for the Baltimore Ravens' Hayden Hurst.
"They actually upgraded at the position by trading for Hayden Hurst. If Hurst were in this year's draft he'd be the first TE selected," Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy tweeted.
Running back Devonta Freeman was a cap casualty alongside Trufant, and the Falcons will need to find a replacement. The Falcons should look at running back options as well. They recently signed Todd Gurley, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, but only to a one-year deal. Adding a complementary back and future starter would be wise.
Baltimore Ravens
Needs: Edge, LB, OG
Though the Baltimore Ravens franchise-tagged Matthew Judon and traded for Calais Campbell, they could still draft linebacker and edge-rushing help.
"They're hoping to land a playmaker with speed," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote. "... The team also could look at pass-rushers early in this draft, according to sources within the organization."
By adding speed at linebacker and further improving the pass rush, Baltimore will be better equipped to play with a lead and to limit mid-level passing attacks—the kind they may face against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.
In other words, Baltimore is still looking to make up for the losses of Za'Darius Smith, Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley from last offseason.
Additionally, the team needs a replacement for standout guard Marshal Yanda, who recently retired.
Buffalo Bills
Needs: RB, Edge, CB
Like Arizona, the Buffalo Bills addressed one of their biggest needs via trade. They acquired Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which gives quarterback Josh Allen his legitimate No. 1 receiver.
The next step should be finding a complementary back for Devin Singletary. Bringing back free agent Frank Gore could be an option, but finding a long-term solution in the draft would be preferable.
Defensively, Buffalo could use a rotational cornerback to mix in with Tre'Davious White and Josh Norman—and to provide insurance for Norman, who fell off in 2019.
It would also make sense for the Bills to add an edge-rusher early in the draft. They did sign Mario Addison, but he's 32 years old and could hit the wall at any time. Fellow pass-rusher Jerry Hughes is 31 and could be a cap casualty next offseason, as releasing him then would save $7.35 million.
Carolina Panthers
Needs: DL, LB, CB, G
After signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to replace Cam Newton—who is on the trading block and may be released soon, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue—the Carolina Panthers will look to draft a replacement for retired star linebacker Luke Kuechly.
While finding a player of Kuechly's pedigree is unlikely, Carolina at least needs to secure a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to lead the second level.
The Panthers also need to replace defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and cornerback James Bradberry, both of whom departed in free agency. In addition, they need to find a long-term replacement for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for tackle Russell Okung.
Carolina did sign guard John Miller to a one-year deal, but he is in no way a long-term plug for the hole left by Turner.
Chicago Bears
Needs: TE, OL, S, CB
There's a new sheriff in town for the Chicago Bears—or at least, there might be. They acquired quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, and the 2017 Super Bowl MVP could oust Mitchell Trubisky from his starting spot.
If Foles is to be their next starter under center, the Bears would be wise to upgrade the tight end position further—the QB thrived while throwing to his tight ends with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Chicago added Jimmy Graham in free agency, but the 33-year-old is not what he once was and is not a long-term answer. The team also has Foles' former Eagles teammate Trey Burton at tight end, though he's been a major disappointment since joining Chicago in the 2018 offseason.
The Bears need to find a replacement for retired offensive lineman Kyle Long as well.
Defensively, the Bears could use depth in the secondary and potentially a starter at safety. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix agreed to join the Dallas Cowboys in free agency late Thursday night.
Cincinnati Bengals
Needs: QB, OL, LB, TE
The No. 1 priority for the Cincinnati Bengals is finding a new quarterback. Andy Dalton is in the final year of his contract, and Cincinnati is open to trading him. Presumably, Dalton's replacement will be Joe Burrow.
"According to a coach who worked with Burrow in college, Cincinnati has clearly signaled the former LSU quarterback is its choice without coming out and saying it," Miller wrote.
After locking up its next quarterback, Cincinnati needs to surround him with talent. This means improving an offensive line that allowed 48 sacks in 2019 and finding a high-end pass-catching tight end. Bringing back Tyler Eifert is an option, but Eifert comes with a significant injury history.
Defensively, the Bengals need to add a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to aid a putrid run defense. The team allowed a league-high 148.9 rushing yards per game in 2019. Adding defensive tackle D.J. Reader should help, but Cincinnati needs reinforcements at the second level.
Cleveland Browns
Needs: OT, S, LB
The Cleveland Browns addressed a major need by adding former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin early in free agency. Conklin will presumably replace Chris Hubbard on the right side of the line, leaving left tackle as the top draft priority.
Cleveland also needs help at free safety. Damarious Randall remains unsigned and may not return. Though the organization did sign strong safety Karl Joseph, the backend spot remains a question mark.
Additionally, the Browns need to replace linebackers Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey. Schobert, a 2017 Pro Bowler, has been one of the game's most productive linebackers over the past three seasons, recording at least 100 tackles in each campaign. Kirksey has battled injuries over the past two years but was a big-time contributor when healthy. The addition of B.J. Goodson, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, isn't enough.
Edge-rusher could be a need if Cleveland parts with high-priced defensive end Olivier Vernon. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, however, the Browns aren't planning to release him, "at least not right now."
Dallas Cowboys
Needs: CB, Edge, WR, TE
Offensively, after giving the franchise tag to quarterback Dak Prescott and locking up wide receiver Amari Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys just need a potential replacement for wideout Randall Cobb.
Tight end is also a need, as Jason Witten signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. The Cowboys re-signed Blake Jarwin, but they could use another pass-catcher at the position. Witten returned after a year absence and still racked up 529 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Defensively, the Cowboys need to find a replacement for departed cornerback Byron Jones. Dallas re-signed Anthony Brown, but he isn't going to replace Jones as a No. 1 corner. This might be Dallas' top priority on draft weekend.
The team also needs to find an edge-rushing replacement for Robert Quinn, who signed with Chicago in free agency. DeMarcus Lawrence is still the centerpiece of the Cowboys pass rush, but Quinn's team-leading 11.5 sacks in 2019 will not be easy to replace.
Denver Broncos
Needs: WR, OL, DB
The Denver Broncos appear poised to roll into 2020 with second-year man Drew Lock at quarterback. Their plan in the draft should be to give him the tools necessary for success.
First, they need a complementary receiver opposite Courtland Sutton. While the former SMU star appears to be a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher, the Broncos don't have a ton of talent at the position behind him, and trading Emmanuel Sanders last October did not help.
Denver could also use an influx of talent along the offensive line. Replacing left tackle Garett Bolles—he was responsible for four sacks and 17 penalties last season, according to Pro Football Focus—would be an excellent first step.
While the Broncos traded for cornerback A.J. Bouye, he will largely be a replacement for the departed Chris Harris Jr. Additional secondary depth—perhaps as an insurance policy for the franchise-tagged Justin Simmons—would not hurt.
Detroit Lions
Needs: Edge, OG, RB
It's possible that the Detroit Lions will consider drafting the successor to 32-year old quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, they were quick to shut down trade speculation surrounding the Georgia product. It's more likely they'll feign interest in a QB to increase the trade value of their third overall pick.
Assuming the Lions do stick with Stafford, they'll want to improve the pieces around him. Replacing departed guard Graham Glasgow would be an ideal first step. Adding a running back to complement the oft-injured Kerryon Johnson would be a solid second move.
Detroit has done a lot to bolster its defense in free agency, adding the likes of Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Duron Harmon (via trade). However, the team has yet to address its pass rush.
Despite adding Trey Flowers last offseason, Detroit produced a mere 28 sacks in 2019 (second-fewest leaguewide). The Lions have to get better there if they hope to contend in the NFC North.
Green Bay Packers
Needs: TE, WR, OT, LB
Signing former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey will help the Green Bay Packers mitigate the losses of B.J. Goodson and Blake Martinez. However, it wouldn't hurt to add depth to the position given Kirksey's injury history. He's played in only nine games over the past two seasons.
Likewise, while the Packers re-signed Marcedes Lewis, they need to add another tight end after releasing Jimmy Graham.
Their bigger offensive need is at wide receiver, where they lack a reliable No. 2 opposite Davante Adams. The 2020 class has a deep group of receivers, and that could be Green Bay's biggest priority on draft weekend.
The Packers would also be wise to add an offensive tackle. They are bringing in the 30-year-old Ricky Wagner to replace Bryan Bulaga but only on a two-year deal. The team may also need a successor for left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is in the final year of his contract.
Houston Texans
Needs: WR, Edge, CB
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien did the unthinkable during the legal tampering period, trading DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round selection and a 2021 fourth-rounder.
While Johnson can give Houston a borderline elite running back if healthy, the loss of Hopkins creates a crater at wide receiver. No, the signing of Randall Cobb won't fill it. Houston needs a legitimate No. 1.
Defensively, the Texans need to bolster the pass rush. J.J. Watt will soon turn 31 years old and is coming off a season hampered by a torn pectoral muscle. Even with Watt in the lineup for eight games, the Texans only produced 31 sacks (sixth-fewest leaguewide).
Despite re-signing cornerback Bradley Roby, Houston needs an influx of talent at the position. The team's 29th-ranked pass defense is one of the biggest reasons why it blew a 24-point lead against the Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round.
Indianapolis Colts
Needs: QB, WR, TE
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Philip Rivers. That should solidify the position for the short term, but they need a long-term answer.
"I can say for certain that if I'm playing, it's for a two-year maximum," Rivers told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times last month.
Indianapolis should target a quarterback in the draft to groom under Rivers this season. It should also prioritize selecting, well, a target for Rivers. T.Y. Hilton is a fantastic receiver, but the Colts lack a proven No. 2 opposite him.
The Colts could also use a tight end to replace Eric Ebron, who remains unsigned in free agency. Jack Doyle is a capable pass-catcher, but Indianapolis has had success with two-tight end sets under head coach Frank Reich. Doyle and Ebron combined for 430 yards and eight touchdowns in six games together in 2018.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Needs: CB, DL, Edge, TE
After the Jaguars traded Nick Foles to Chicago, it's officially time for Gardner Minshew II to take the reins. The second-year quarterback will try to spark a turnaround in Jacksonville, which is coming off two disappointing seasons. With a few additional pieces, the Jaguars could be back to relevance in the AFC South.
Most of their needs are on defense, which may seem odd since that was the team's strength just a few years ago. However, the trades of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye have left Jacksonville wanting at the cornerback position, even though they did sign Darqueze Dennard in free agency this offseason. Dealing Calais Campbell did the same for the defensive line.
Jacksonville could also use an edge-rusher to pair with 2019 first-round pick Josh Allen, who recorded 10.5 sacks as a rookie. While the team franchise-tagged Yannick Ngakoue, there's a real possibility he'll be traded before the 2020 season or leave after it.
Kansas City Chiefs
Needs: CB, LB, RB
As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs don't have many notable needs. They could, however, desperately use a run-stuffing linebacker at the second level. Though their run defense held up in the playoffs, the Chiefs ranked just 26th in that category during the regular season.
Adding cornerback depth wouldn't hurt. Kendall Fuller joined the Washington Redskins, and Bashaud Breeland is still unsigned in free agency.
Defensive line could become a need as well if the Chiefs trade the franchise-tagged Chris Jones. They did a tag-and-trade with Dee Ford last offseason, so a similar move cannot be ruled out.
There aren't many areas Kansas City needs to improve offensively, but guard Stefen Wisniewski joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. The Penn State product started just two regular-season games in 2019, but he started all three postseason contests, including Super Bowl LIV.
While the Chiefs did pick up the option for running back Damien Williams, adding a complementary back in the draft—and improving the league's 23rd-ranked rushing attack—would make a ton of sense.
Las Vegas Raiders
Needs: WR, CB, OL
The Las Vegas Raiders have been aggressive in free agency, adding the likes of cornerback Eli Apple, edge-rusher Carl Nassib, linebacker Cory Littleton and safety Jeff Heath.
While the addition of Apple should bolster their 25th-ranked pass defense, the Raiders need additional depth at the position. Las Vegas must have a top-tier pass defense if it hopes to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West.
The biggest hole, however, is at wide receiver. While Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow are fine complementary players, Las Vegas lacks a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher.
The Raiders would also be wise to examine interior offensive linemen. Richie Incognito received a two-year extension in December, but at some point, the team needs to identify a successor for the 36-year-old. Meanwhile, guard Gabe Jackson has been discussed in trade talks, according to Rapoport.
Los Angeles Chargers
Needs: QB, LB, Edge
Though the Los Angeles Chargers have parted with Philip Rivers, it doesn't mean they will pursue a veteran quarterback in free agency or via trade.
"I like our internal options," general manager Tom Telesco told AM 570 LA Sports (h/t The Athletic's Daniel Popper).
While Tyrod Taylor or Easton Stick may be able to hold down the starting job in 2020, Los Angeles will likely look for a long-term answer in the draft.
Defensively, the Chargers need a thumper at linebacker who can help bolster their 18th-ranked rushing defense. It wouldn't hurt to pursue an edge-rusher as well. While L.A. has a premier duo in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, Ingram will turn 31 years old in April and is in the final year of his contract.
Los Angeles Rams
Needs: OL, DL, LB, RB
The Los Angeles Rams parted with running back Todd Gurley II on Thursday, leaving a sizable hole in their backfield. While the tandem of Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson may be serviceable, the Rams would be wise to add additional depth.
They definitely need to address the interior of their offensive line, which was a mess in 2019 after it lost both John Sullivan at center and Rodger Saffold at guard.
Defensively, the Rams need a replacement for Cory Littleton, one of the top coverage linebackers in the game. They could also use an edge-rusher after Dante Fowler Jr. agreed to sign with the Falcons.
Los Angeles did add Leonard Floyd in free agency, but he's largely been a disappointment since entering the league in 2016 as a first-round pick, recording no more than 4.5 sacks and 47 tackles in each of the last three campaigns.
Receiver isn't a need now, but it could become one. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Rams have made Brandin Cooks available via trade.
Miami Dolphins
Needs: QB, RB, OL, WR
The Miami Dolphins have not been shy about spending in free agency. While last offseason was all about tearing down the roster, this year has seen the Dolphins add the likes of Ereck Flowers, Jordan Howard, Bryon Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson.
The next step is to identify their quarterback of the future, which will likely be done in the draft—and presumably early.
Miami also needs a No. 2 receiver to pair with 2019 breakout star DeVante Parker. A complementary back to partner with Howard and Kalen Ballage wouldn't hurt.
While the addition of Flowers will give the Dolphins some depth, the offensive line is still an area of concern. The unit allowed an alarming league-high 58 sacks in 2019 while paving the way for a rushing attack that averaged an NFL-worst 3.3 yards per carry.
Minnesota Vikings
Needs: WR, CB, Edge, DL
The Minnesota Vikings felt comfortable enough with quarterback Kirk Cousins to give him a two-year extension this offseason. Unfortunately, they watched several key members of the defense enter free agency, including cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes, defensive lineman Linval Joseph and edge-rusher Everson Griffen.
Waynes and Joseph have already agreed to deals with new teams.
Additionally, the Vikings traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills, leaving a large hole on the perimeter of the offense.
Minnesota will need to address these needs via the draft. The organization was short on cap space coming into free agency, and it has used a lot of it to franchise-tag safety Anthony Harris, sign defensive tackle Michael Pierce, place a second-round tender on linebacker Eric Wilson and re-sign fullback C.J. Ham.
New England Patriots
Needs: QB, TE, WR, LB
For the first time in nearly two decades, the New England Patriots need to find a new starting quarterback. Tom Brady is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving second-year man Jarrett Stidham as the top option on the depth chart.
Even if head coach Bill Belichick believes in Stidham, the Patriots should add insurance at the position.
To help their next signal-caller succeed, the Patriots need to add more pass-catchers. A premier tight end should be a top priority, as should a field-stretching receiver. Former Panthers and Cardinals wideout Damiere Byrd—who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his pro day—could help fill that role.
Defensively, the Patriots need to strengthen their linebacker corps after losing both Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins to the Dolphins and Lions, respectively, in free agency.
New Orleans Saints
Needs: WR, CB, OG
The New Orleans Saints took care of one lingering question by re-signing quarterback Drew Brees to a two-year deal. The time to find his successor may be looming, but he won't be replaced this season.
To make the most of Brees' next run, the Saints need to add a No. 2 receiver. There is little on the roster behind star Michael Thomas. New Orleans needs a downfield threat who can make opposing defenses pay for focusing too much on Thomas.
Guard Andrus Peat is a free agent and will need to be replaced if he isn't re-signed. The Saints also need cornerback depth. Eli Apple is joining the Raiders, and P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee could leave in free agency.
Even if some of New Orleans' cornerbacks return, added depth would be a boon. The Saints ranked 20th in pass defense last season.
New York Giants
Needs: Edge, OL, CB
The New York Giants have taken significant steps to address their defense this offseason, adding the likes of cornerback James Bradberry and linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell. They franchise-tagged defensive tackle Leonard Williams.
Yet, they should do more to bolster that side of the ball. While the addition of Bradberry will help, he's basically replacing Janoris Jenkins, who was dumped near the end of the 2019 season. More cornerback depth could help New York improve its 28th-ranked pass defense.
The Giants also need additional pass-rushing help. Markus Golden recorded 10 of the team's 36 sacks in 2019, and he remains unsigned in free agency.
Offensively, it's time for the Giants to find a replacement for left tackle Nate Solder. A prized free-agent signing two offseasons ago, Solder allowed a whopping 11 sacks in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.
If the Giants hope to get the most out of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, they need to offer him improved pass protection.
New York Jets
Needs: WR, Edge, CB, OL
While the New York Jets should look for additional offensive line talent, they have taken steps to address their blocking unit in free agency. They added tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern and guard Brian Poole. The next step should be drafting a left tackle to replace free agent Kelvin Beachum.
Once the line is established, New York should focus on getting quarterback Sam Darnold a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher—and some complementary pieces. With Robby Anderson still twisting in the free-agent wind, the Jets have little at receiver outside of Jamison Crowder and Quincy Enunwa.
The Jets also need to add a premier pass-rusher and a starting cornerback to replace Trumaine Johnson, whom they released Wednesday.
Last year, New York logged just 35 sacks and 12 interceptions—23rd and 17th in the NFL, respectively.
Philadelphia Eagles
Needs: WR, LB, S, RB
The Philadelphia Eagles filled their biggest need by trading for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. Now their biggest hole is at wide receiver, where they struggled to field healthy options in 2019 and are set to lose Nelson Agholor to free agency.
While the Eagles did re-sign Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod, they could still use depth in the secondary after the departure of Malcolm Jenkins to the Saints. Linebacker is another need. Kamu Grugier-Hill signed with the Dolphins, and Nigel Bradham is still a free agent.
It would also be wise to bolster the backfield. Miles Sanders was phenomenal as a rookie in 2019, but the second-leading rusher on the team, Jordan Howard, signed with the Dolphins. Darren Sproles retired.
The Eagles could use line depth after they mutually agreed to part ways with veteran tackle Jason Peters, and fellow tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai signed with the Lions as a free agent.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Needs: OL, TE, DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't enter free agency with much cap room, and their moves thus far have been limited. They franchise-tagged edge defender Bud Dupree and added fullback Derek Watt while restructuring the contract of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Pittsburgh will largely have to address its needs in the draft.
Perhaps the biggest hole is at guard after 11-year veteran Ramon Foster retired. The 34-year-old started all of his 14 games played last season.
Pittsburgh could also use a pass-catching tight end to pair with Vance McDonald and a defensive tackle to replace Javon Hargrave, who has started along the defensive line in 52 of his 63 regular-season games since the Steelers drafted him in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with Philadelphia.
San Francisco 49ers
Needs: WR, CB, OL
The San Francisco 49ers didn't pursue Brady in free agency and are sticking with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While this isn't the development some had hoped for, the 49ers are in good position to build around Garoppolo and make another run at the Super Bowl.
Step 1 will be adding a wide receiver to replace Emmanuel Sanders, who remains unsigned in free agency. Deebo Samuel emerged as a legitimate No. 1 option late in the 2019 season, but San Francisco doesn't have another established option on the perimeter.
The team should also keep an eye on the class of interior offensive linemen, as it recently released starting guard Mike Person. San Francisco agreed to a one-year deal with Tom Compton, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, but the eight-year veteran is heading into his age-31 campaign.
The 49ers could also use a cornerback. Adding depth to the position never hurts, and San Francisco needs a succession plan for Richard Sherman, who is 31 years old and entering the final year of his contract.
Seattle Seahawks
Needs: Edge, OL, CB
As promised, the Seattle Seahawks did not franchise tag edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. This allowed the former Southern Carolina standout to hit the open market, where he remains unsigned. Even if Seattle manages to bring back Clowney, however, it needs to add a pass-rusher in the draft.
The Seahawks produced a mere 28 sacks in 2019, the second-fewest in the league.
Seattle also needs to upgrade its secondary after finishing 27th with 263.9 passing yards allowed per game. While a lackluster pass rush was partially to blame, the Seahawks had a tendency to get into shootouts and close contests far too often, which would have been a bigger issue without clutch-play specialist Russell Wilson under center.
Finally, Seattle needs to address its offensive line. George Fant signed with the Jets, and Mike Iupati remains unsigned. The unit already allowed the ninth-most sacks in 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Needs: OL, CB, RB, QB
With Tom Brady coming to town, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their starting quarterback for the next couple of years. However, it is not too early to look at potential successors for Brady in the draft.
In terms of pressing needs, the offensive line has to be at the top of the list. Brady is a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback, and Tampa surrendered 47 sacks this past season.
"I usually like watching skill players more, but I spent a lot of time this year on the offensive line," head coach Bruce Arians said of his pre-combine scouting, per Scott Smith of the team's official website.
It wouldn't hurt to bolster the backfield either. While the duo of Ronald Jones II and Peyton Barber was serviceable in 2019, a strong unit would further help to take pressure off Brady's throwing shoulder. Tampa had the 24th-ranked rushing attack last year.
Defensively, the Bucs should focus on the cornerback position. Despite having a premium pass rush—and Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul both set to return—they ranked just 30th in pass defense last season.
Tennessee Titans
Needs: Edge, OT, CB, RB
The Tennessee Titans made a big commitment to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, giving him a new four-year, $118 million deal. Now they need to start filling in the talent around him.
Offensively, they need to find a replacement for Jack Conklin at right tackle. He was a big part of Derrick Henry's rushing success in 2019, and he won't be easy to replace. And if the Titans don't target an eventual replacement for Henry—who is set to play on the franchise tag in 2020—they'll need to find him a complement.
Running back Dion Lewis was one of Tennessee's cap casualties ahead of free agency.
Tennessee also needs to replace edge-rusher Cameron Wake, another pre-free agency cut. With Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock testing the free-agent market, cornerback is likely to be another draft priority. The team ranked just 24th in pass defense in 2019.
Washington Redskins
Needs: WR, TE, OL
The Washington Redskins may be looking to add a quarterback in this year's draft. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team was willing to "exhaust resources" to scout Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa before predraft visits and pro days were banned by the league because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If Washington sticks with second-year man Dwayne Haskins, the focus must be on his supporting cast.
The team needs to find a reliable No. 2 receiver to play opposite Terry McLaurin. It also needs a pass-catching tight end to replace Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. Reed was released, while Davis retired. The Redskins recently added Logan Thomas but could still use more help at the position.
They also need to address the offensive line. Tackle Trent Williams is on the trade block, and guard Brandon Scherff received the franchise tag. One or both of them will likely be gone by the end of the 2020 season, if not earlier.
Salary information via Spotrac. Reported moves via the NFL's free-agency tracker unless otherwise noted.