Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Contract Price Bigger Issue Than Redskins' Demands

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Trent Williams' asking price for a new contract is reportedly giving teams pause in their pursuit of the Washington Redskins offensive tackle on the trade market.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams wanting to be paid like one of the NFL's top tackles is a bigger stumbling block than the draft pick compensation the Redskins are requesting:

Rapoport noted that he gets the sense the Redskins will be flexible and won't necessarily demand a second-round pick in exchange for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

