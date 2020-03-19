Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey and More

0 of 4

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the everyday lives of American citizens, but it has also forced the wrestling industry to take some drastic steps to ensure it can continue to entertain, even in an empty arena.

Such is the case at the upcoming WrestleMania 36, which will now take place across two nights at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Let's dive deep into this week's collection of rumors regarding The Showcase of the Immortals, the impending return of Ronda Rousey, why All Elite Wrestling used specific phrasing Wednesday night, and an update on Becky Lynch and how those within the industry see her.