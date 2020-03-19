Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey and MoreMarch 19, 2020
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey and More
The coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the everyday lives of American citizens, but it has also forced the wrestling industry to take some drastic steps to ensure it can continue to entertain, even in an empty arena.
Such is the case at the upcoming WrestleMania 36, which will now take place across two nights at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Let's dive deep into this week's collection of rumors regarding The Showcase of the Immortals, the impending return of Ronda Rousey, why All Elite Wrestling used specific phrasing Wednesday night, and an update on Becky Lynch and how those within the industry see her.
Why Was WrestleMania 36 Moved?
Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda reported: "WWE has moved WrestleMania in order to prevent any breaks in its current schedule, meaning that once WrestleMania is out of the way, the company will continue its cyclical route toward Money in the Bank, Saudi Arabia, SummerSlam and beyond."
It makes sense that a major touring company such as WWE would want to preserve its already-extensive calendar.
While some may call into doubt the idea that it will be able to move forward with those events given the current landscape and the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, the company has opted to plan as if everything will continue after this short break.
Time will tell if that is the correct decision, but the event will continue for now, despite fans' displeasure with the idea of the year's Show of Shows being played out in front of empty seats.
WWE Hall of Famers Love Becky Lynch
Colohue also noted: "("Stone Cold" Steve) Austin has been a Becky Lynch fan for a long time. Much like The Rock and John Cena and in fact Edge, all the big names have been offering to step into the ring and put over Becky."
It is a testament to Lynch's work, her status in the company and her connection with the audience that so many of the greatest Superstars in WWE history are willing and excited to work with her.
The Man has had a banner year, consistently delivering in top matches and rivalries at a pace that few male Superstars have been able to match.
Lynch has been extraordinary, and the desire of Cena, The Rock and Austin to interact with her on television proves she is a red-hot commodity thriving in a company that typically manages to screw those up by now.
Ronda Rousey's Return Spoiled?
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that a recent photo of Ronda Rousey at WWE headquarters angered company officials as her impending return to the company was intended to be a surprise.
The photo, posted by Cain Velasquez on his Twitter account, shows him and the former Raw women's champion side-by-side in front of this year's WrestleMania artwork.
As of now, Velasquez has nothing announced for the show, but it is possible Rousey could appear at The Showcase of the Immortals given her friend, Shayna Baszler, is challenging the woman who took her title at last year's show, Becky Lynch.
Rousey has unfinished business with The Man and a one-on-one match between them remains one of the genuine dream/big-money matches the company has left to deliver.
Reason Behind AEW Using 'Next Dynamite'
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the reason AEW was careful to use the phrase "next Dynamite" instead of "next week" was due to owner Tony Khan not wanting to take anything for granted regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Khan was being proactive, and while there are absolutely no plans to shelve the company's weekly television show next week, he did not want to mislead fans.
With so much uncertainty in the world regarding the spread of the coronavirus, there is no guarantee that the production will actually be allowed to go on as planned.
Rather than disappoint, the company carefully chose its words in a manner that must be respected.