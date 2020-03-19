Cowboys Rumors: Latest Buzz on Emmanuel Sanders, Jadeveon Clowney, More

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys aren't done cementing their foundation and building upward into next season. Longtime head coach Jason Garrett is gone, while cornerback Byron Jones and defensive lineman Robert Quinn are also out. But the team has its marquee offensive players locked down for 2020 and seems poised to bring in some outside talent—albeit respecting a modest budget.

On the offensive end, the Cowboys have been linked to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Defensive lineman Gerald McCoy and edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney have also been mentioned in dispatches. In order, these additions seem possible, practically certain and unlikely.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Sanders is of interest to the Cowboys and that, as someone who trains in Dallas, feelings are mutual for the two-time Pro Bowler. The 5'11" Sanders is a dynamic field-stretcher who should add a higher ceiling to the already-impressive production that the newly departed (to the Houston Texans) Randall Cobb had in the complementary role alongside Amari Cooper.

After re-signing Cooper and Blake Jarwin, franchise-tagging Dak Prescott and letting Jones walk, the Boys are left with just about $17.4 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Sanders' last contract paid at $11 million per year but, at 33 years old, this should be much more manageable for Dallas' front office.

The Boys appear to be on the brink of bringing in another veteran who should be much more affordable now than in his earlier years. Gerald McCoy is 32 years old and hasn't had a season with under five sacks since 2011.

The Dallas Morning News' David Moore reported that the 6'4", 300-pound rusher has a three-year deal all but locked down with just a physical left to seal the deal.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, that deal is set at a maximum of $20.25 million. That's a great deal that sets a veteran up with incentives on a hopeful contender and gives Dallas some help following the departures of Quinn and Maliek Collins.

Quinn had 11.5 sacks for the Boys in 2019, but now he's reportedly making $14 million a year for the Chicago Bears. McCoy is filling big shoes, but at least the team has some cap wiggle room.

That wiggle room will not be getting used on Clowney, though, as the star edge-rusher is rumored to be hoping for "about $20 million per year," per ESPN's Diana Russini. Clowney is an obvious fit for the Cowboys, or any team for that matter. But Dallas shouldn't have enough money to afford a highly coveted 27-year-old with bright eyes for a big contract.

A source of Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher confirmed the Boys are no longer interested in Clowney at his desired price point. With McCoy in line to join and ancillary weapons like Sanders on the table, Dallas would be wise to go into 2020 with upgraded position groups in lieu of overpaying for one individual talent.

Plus, new head coach Mike McCarthy has already made his living off of pairing a heroic offense with a budget defense with the Green Bay Packers.