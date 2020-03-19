Josh Gordon Reportedly Intends to Play in 2020 Despite Indefinite Suspension

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is without a team and indefinitely suspended from the NFL, but he reportedly wants to play again in 2020.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news, noting Gordon was suspended Dec. 16 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse policies. It marked his sixth suspension since 2013.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is overseeing the reinstatement efforts, and Gordon will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career if and when he is eligible to play again.

Fowler pointed out the Baylor product's suspension is being treated under the league's old drug policy given the timing of the punishment even though the new collective bargaining agreement calls for more leniency in such circumstances.

Talent has never been a question for Gordon.

He led the league with 1,646 receiving yards as a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 2013 as a member of the Cleveland Browns but played just five games in 2014 and five games in 2017. He also missed the entire 2015 and 2016 campaigns because of suspensions, undercutting his head-turning start to his career.

Gordon played 11 games last season for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks and finished with 27 catches for 426 yards and one touchdown.

He turns 29 years old in April and will surely draw interest if he is reinstated given his past accomplishments and his overall talent.

Fowler noted he needs to "prove he's making steady progress away from the field" for that to happen.