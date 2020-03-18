Seahawks Rumors: Ex-1st-Round Pick Cedric Ogbuehi Agrees to Contract

Uncredited/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi is reportedly heading to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. ESPN's Jordan Schultz noted the agreement is worth a maximum value of $3.3 million.

Ogbuehi spent 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ogbuehi has hardly been a starter but has provided solid depth on the O-line. The Bengals took extra precautions with the tackle after drafting him 21st overall out of Texas A&M in 2015 because of an ACL injury he suffered as he prepared to turn pro.

That led to him playing just five games his rookie season, but he started 25 times over the next two years. After four seasons, the Bengals decided to part ways with their former top pick, declining his fifth-year option and making him a free agent.

The 6'5", 300-pound Texas native didn't find much success on the open market, settling on a one-year, prove-it deal with the Jaguars for $895,000. Except Ogbuehi hardly had many opportunities to show what he could do.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ogbuehi played on just 14 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps last season.

Seattle is hoping the best is yet to come for the tackle, who turns 28 in April. He's likely to be playing a backup role, but with a mobile quarterback in Russell Wilson lining up behind him, there's a bit of a safety valve should defenders break through the line.

The Seahawks allowed 48 sacks last season, finishing below the league average as has been the norm since 2013. They're hoping having added depth in Ogbuehi can start to reverse that trend.