PGA Tour Announces Victor Lange Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 18, 2020

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: A general view of the 17th green is seen after the cancellation of the The PLAYERS Championship and consecutive PGA Tour events through April 5th,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Victor Lange, a professional golfer on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, has tested positive for COVID-19. 

PGA Tour Communications made the announcement on Wednesday:

Lange, 26, is in his third season on PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He competed in his first event this year at the Estrella del Mar Open from March 5 through March 8 in Mazatlan, Mexico, shooting 11 under for a 51st-place finish. 

The Johannesburg, South Africa native has earned two top-10 finishes during his career.

Lange is the first revealed professional golfer on any of the PGA's tours to be confirmed to have COVID-19.

Other athletes worldwide have confirmed cases, however, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the NBA's Utah Jazz, Kevin Durant and three other unnamed Brooklyn Nets teammates and two unnamed New York Yankees minor leaguers, per the Los Angeles Times.

The coronavirus has also been confirmed in numerous soccer players and managers, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Per CNN.comthere are at least 193,475 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with at least 7,864 deaths as of Wednesday.

