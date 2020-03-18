PGA Tour Announces Victor Lange Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Victor Lange, a professional golfer on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, has tested positive for COVID-19.

PGA Tour Communications made the announcement on Wednesday:

Lange, 26, is in his third season on PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He competed in his first event this year at the Estrella del Mar Open from March 5 through March 8 in Mazatlan, Mexico, shooting 11 under for a 51st-place finish.

The Johannesburg, South Africa native has earned two top-10 finishes during his career.

Lange is the first revealed professional golfer on any of the PGA's tours to be confirmed to have COVID-19.

Other athletes worldwide have confirmed cases, however, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the NBA's Utah Jazz, Kevin Durant and three other unnamed Brooklyn Nets teammates and two unnamed New York Yankees minor leaguers, per the Los Angeles Times.

The coronavirus has also been confirmed in numerous soccer players and managers, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Per CNN.com, there are at least 193,475 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with at least 7,864 deaths as of Wednesday.