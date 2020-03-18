Willian Says Contract Talks with Chelsea Halted Because of Coronavirus Outbreak

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Willian of Chelsea FC during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Willian's contract discussions with Chelsea have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazil international's deal expires in the summer, allowing him to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo (h/t Ben Pringle of the Daily Express), Willian said he's prepared to play in Chelsea's remaining games, even if they happen after his contract expires:

"My contract really ends, I think in July.

"And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.

"But it's clear that this is not a certainty, we don't know what can happen. But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation."

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard (L) and Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on Octob
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

According to Pringle, Willian is keen to remain in London, but he wasn't satisfied with Chelsea's reported offer of a two-year extension. The 31-year-old is seeking a three-year contract and a pay rise from the Blues.

Video Play Button

When asked if there have been further developments in contract talks with the club, Willian said: "No, nothing new, No news. Especially after what's happening [with the coronavirus pandemic], everything stopped. But so far no news about anything."

Willian has remained an important contributor to Frank Lampard's squad, with Chelsea holding fourth in the Premier League after a difficult spell.

The attacking midfielder has made 35 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League and Europe, while Lampard has bedded in a young team during his first season as coach.

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Lampard has three other members of his squad who will be out of contract with Willian. Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willy Caballero are rapidly approaching the end of their deals, per Pringle.

However, Willian would be the biggest loss, and his versatility would be difficult to replace at the end of the campaign if he opts to leave.

Chelsea lack experienced characters in their dressing room, and Lampard might be forced to spend aggressively during the next transfer window.

Related

    Buffon Still Undecided on Retirement

    Juventus legend won't rule out coming back for 2020/21 season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Buffon Still Undecided on Retirement

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Neville to Close Hotels for Health Workers

    Man Utd legend will close his two hotels and make them available for health workers during coronavirus pandemic

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neville to Close Hotels for Health Workers

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea Favourites to Sign Coutinho

    Where will Barca midfielder land this summer?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Favourites to Sign Coutinho

    Kieran Jackson
    via Mail Online

    POLL: Who Is the 21st-Century GOAT?

    • Help us build our bracket • Submit names and vote on the options

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    POLL: Who Is the 21st-Century GOAT?

    All Our Ideas
    via All Our Ideas