Willian Says Contract Talks with Chelsea Halted Because of Coronavirus Outbreak

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Willian's contract discussions with Chelsea have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazil international's deal expires in the summer, allowing him to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo (h/t Ben Pringle of the Daily Express), Willian said he's prepared to play in Chelsea's remaining games, even if they happen after his contract expires:

"My contract really ends, I think in July.

"And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.

"But it's clear that this is not a certainty, we don't know what can happen. But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

According to Pringle, Willian is keen to remain in London, but he wasn't satisfied with Chelsea's reported offer of a two-year extension. The 31-year-old is seeking a three-year contract and a pay rise from the Blues.

When asked if there have been further developments in contract talks with the club, Willian said: "No, nothing new, No news. Especially after what's happening [with the coronavirus pandemic], everything stopped. But so far no news about anything."

Willian has remained an important contributor to Frank Lampard's squad, with Chelsea holding fourth in the Premier League after a difficult spell.

The attacking midfielder has made 35 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League and Europe, while Lampard has bedded in a young team during his first season as coach.

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Lampard has three other members of his squad who will be out of contract with Willian. Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willy Caballero are rapidly approaching the end of their deals, per Pringle.

However, Willian would be the biggest loss, and his versatility would be difficult to replace at the end of the campaign if he opts to leave.

Chelsea lack experienced characters in their dressing room, and Lampard might be forced to spend aggressively during the next transfer window.